LSU sophomore RB Corey Kiner enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU running back Corey Kiner (21)
LSU running back Corey Kiner (21)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore running back Corey Kiner has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He made the announcement via Twitter on Monday, April 18.

“My time as a Tiger has come to an end, I would like to start a new chapter in my life and explore my options to continue my career as a student-athlete elsewhere,” Kiner said in his tweet.

As a freshman, the Cincinnati, Ohio native rushed for 324 yards on 79 carries and two touchdowns. He played in 11 games for the Tigers with one start and he also caught two passes for 10 yards.

Coming out of high school, Kiner was a four-star running back according to 247Sports and rated as the No. 10 back in the nation and No. 7 in the state of Ohio. He was one of two running backs for the class of 2021 with Armoni Goodwin.

John Emery Jr. has returned to the team and has been part of spring practice, Brian Kelly expects Emery to be ready for the fall. Noah Cain, Tre Bradford, and Josh Williams are also in the mix for playing time at running back along with Goodwin and Emery.

