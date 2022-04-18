LDWF checks on endangered whooping cranes find birds to be in good health

LA (KPLC) - State wildlife officials say recent checks on endangered whooping cranes found the birds to be in good condition.

Officials caught 21 whooping cranes - 12 male and nine female - between November and early March.

While the main purpose was to replace transmitters, wildlife officers also used the opportunity to give the birds a quick exam and collect samples.

All the birds were found to be healthy.

With nesting and chick rearing season in full swing our capture season has ended. It started off slow but turned out to... Posted by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries - Whooping Cranes on Monday, April 18, 2022

