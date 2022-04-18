LDWF checks on endangered whooping cranes find birds to be in good health
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LA (KPLC) - State wildlife officials say recent checks on endangered whooping cranes found the birds to be in good condition.
Officials caught 21 whooping cranes - 12 male and nine female - between November and early March.
While the main purpose was to replace transmitters, wildlife officers also used the opportunity to give the birds a quick exam and collect samples.
All the birds were found to be healthy.
