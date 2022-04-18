50/50 Thursdays
LCPD investigating wreck near Kirkman and Pryce St

By Jakob Evans
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is a heavy Lake Charles Police presence near the intersection of Kirkman and Pryce Street due to a wreck south of Interstate 10.

Sergeant Desormeaux with the LCPD said that “major injuries” have occurred in result of the wreck.

7News is on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

