Lake area nurse runs in Boston Marathon alongside other front line workers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local healthcare hero competed in the Boston Marathon today, where she got the opportunity to run alongside other frontline workers. Karen Seal is part of the Citgo team of teachers, first responders and healthcare providers.

“I never ever thought I would be here. this is absolutely a dream come true,” said Seal.

Karen Seal traded her scrubs for her sneakers, to run in one of the most famous marathons.

Citgo-the fuel and gas sponsor for the Boston Marathon- brought a team of teachers, first responders, and health care providers to compete in the race.

“I applied, and crossed my fingers and prayed, and I got accepted,” said Seal.

“It’s such a huge honor, the fact that they thought to open it to someone like me just absolutely means so much,” said Seal.

Seal spent her time away from the hospital training for the trip.

She has been running marathons for 12 years, but says this is the biggest one yet.

“Boston is a big deal. Boston is like the Olympics for your every day runner,” said Seal.

She says working as a nurse in oncology has motivated her, and inspired her to cross the finish line.

“Our cancer patients are incredibly encouraging and motivating to me with the journeys that they take everyday. I’ve done a couple of runs where I raise money for the American Cancer Society and the thoughts of just every step I take my cancer patients are doing the same thing in their lives as related to a marathon and it’s just really uplifting,” said Seal.

She says all of the extra training and work she put in to get to this moment has been well worth it.

“Seriously this is a huge huge honor, just incredible, blows my mind a huge honor,” said Seal.

