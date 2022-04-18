Isaiah Chambers aims to be first Cowboy drafted since 2009

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese football hasn’t had a player selected in the NFL Draft since 2009, defensive end Isaiah Chambers hopes to change that. Despite only being a Cowboy for two seasons, Chambers leaves a legacy as one of the most dominant pass rushers in school history with 17.5 sacks, good for eighth all-time among Cowboys. That type of production was a goal after leaving the University of Houston.

“I came for a good opportunity and to showcase my abilities and I wanted to go somewhere and be the man so it has played out good for me,” Chambers said. “I was on a great team with a great defense and it allowed me to take over and allowed our defense to be dominant.”

Chambers amassed a trophy case of awards and honors at McNeese including two Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year awards along with a pair of All-American honors after he averaged a sack per game in his career. Despite that success, Chambers knows the jump to the NFL from FCS will be his biggest obstacle yet. It’s a challenge he has to prove to himself and the league.

“I feel like they will put that into account but I feel like they will also forget about it too,” Chambers said. ‘‘You’re here now, you have to show what you can do now. You got after the quarterback in the FCS but now you have to do it here.’”

For Chambers, being drafted into the NFL has always been the dream.

“I can only imagine to be honest,” Chambers said. “I mean we have all seen videos and we all watch the draft and see all those other guys be excited about it so I am just waiting for my moment to see how I feel. Probably two years ago, or a couple of years ago someone probably would have said ‘nah he’s probably not going to get this opportunity but I just keep grinding and keep working and it’s here now.”

With his pro day behind him, he now waits to see if his name will be called in two weeks. Currently, Chambers is projected to be on the bubble of late-round draft picks.

