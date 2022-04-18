FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower humidity arriving, plenty of sun to start the week

We'll see winds gusting this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our cold front has pushed through during the overnight hours and thankfully we didn’t see to much in the way of showers and storms as it moved through. Winds are now turning back out of the north and lowering our dew points, which will give us a comfortable feel for the afternoon, although it will be windy at times. Drier weather will be sticking around for much of the upcoming week as high pressure continues to build ahead.

High temperatures rebound into the upper 70's (KPLC)

For those who are heading out the door this morning our temperatures are continuing to fall as cooler and drier air continues to rush in behind our cold front. As you make your way to work this morning most areas will be in the lower 60′s for our northern communities to middle 60′s for areas along and south of i-10, but we will be seeing plenty of sunshine. One thing we will watch throughout the day are the winds as it will be windy at times with sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gust of 25-30 mph at times. High pressure will continue to build in and keep things quiet for the area and you’ll definitely want the sunglasses for the afternoon as sunshine will be abundant with high temperatures climbing back into the upper 70′s to near 80. Cooler nights will arrive for the next few mornings with the coolest start coming for our Tuesday as most areas drop into the lower and middle 50′s.

High pressure controls our weather this week (KPLC)

If you are a fan of the drier weather as well as plenty of sunshine then you’ll like the forecast ahead as we’ll see plenty of that heading throughout the week. Sunshine will once again be the name of the game as we head into Tuesday with high pressure continuing to build in with time and that will keep northerly flow around which will mean lower humidity as well. A few clouds will make a return heading into Wednesday as high pressure begins to slide more to the east, which will allow for a more easterly wind to return. A weak system will try and work it’s way towards the area for Thursday and that may bring a stray shower, but most of us look to stay dry. Highs will remain very steady with upper 70′s to lower 80′s each afternoon with some warmer weather possible as we near next weekend. As of now our rain chances continue to remain very low through the entire week with rain chances not looking to return till the following week.

We're continuing to track dry conditions across Southwest Louisiana (KPLC)

Looking at the long range forecast expect the warmth to continue with lower to middle 80′s right on through next weekend and even into next week. High pressure will slowly move off to the east and set the stage for our next front for next week, but models vary greatly on the timing of the front and just how much rain we could see. So for now make sure to get out and enjoy the sunshine and warmer weather ahead.

Rain chances and totals remain very low (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

