Cold weather, inflation raise the price for crawfish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s national crawfish day and people may be celebrating that and the Easter holiday weekend with some big sacks, but they come at a hefty price.

“I’ve never seen a year quite like this one,” seller, Bradley Zaunbrecher said.

Zaunbrecher owns and operates Buster’s Crawfish locations throughout Southwest Louisiana.

“Everything we touch went up with inflation and then we are having a bad year with the crawfish,” Zaunbrecher said. “It’s not good.”

Sellers say problems like the cost of bait, fuel prices, and fluctuating weather have all impacted the industry this year - raising prices for both sellers and consumers.

“I hate to charge people $80, $90, $100 for a sack of crawfish but that’s just the nature of the business because the price of bait is 90 cents right now which is more than crawfish right now, I think the smaller ones,” Zaunbrecher said. “We have fuel pressure with fuel prices.”

He says in years prior, he’s charged $50 to $60 for a sack.

Another problem this year, fewer crawfish are being trapped. Both sides of this bin are usually crawling with the creatures. This time, it’s scarce.

Hoping for better luck next year and a decrease in gas prices, sellers like Zaunbrecher pray for a better bang for their buck.

“I got 4,000 gallons of fuel the other day, it was $16,000 dollars and I won’t catch that out of that pond for another month,” Zaunbrecher said.

