Jury out in Chatman murder trial

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The murder case of Vernell Chatman is in the hands of the jury.

Chatman, 35, is accused of choking Kayla Jones in November 2019 while she was 8 1/2 months pregnant. He is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

Jurors saw pictures of her dead body and her dead baby in closing arguments.

Defense attorney Donald Guidry reminded jurors that they promised to decide the case based on facts, not emotions. He argued in a loud voice that Chatman did not mean to kill her or the baby — and that if they decide on emotions they have failed as a jury.

A child testified he saw Chatman slapping and kicking her on the side while she was on the ground.

Guidry argues Chatman was too intoxicated to form the specific intent to kill required for a murder or manslaughter.

