Authorities release name of man killed early Sunday

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities say a 43-year-old man was killed in the early hours of Easter Sunday.

Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were called to a shooting in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue around 2 a.m., according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

Officers found Gerald Lynn LaFleur deceased, he said.

A memorial was set up on 3rd Avenue in front of Juicy’s Lounge, where witnesses said the homicide happened.

Fondel asked anyone with information to contact lead detectives Sgt. Joe Savoie or Cpl. Andrew Malveaux at 337-491-1311.

