Arrest made in stabbing at bar north of Jennings

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A 41-year-old Jennings man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a Jennings bar early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Deputies with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office were called to Booze & Cues bar, on La. 102 north of Jennings, around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

By speaking with the victim, who had been transported to a hospital, and witnesses at the bar, deputies learned the identity of the suspect, Ivey said.

Deputies patrolling the area locating him walking on the road around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Ivey said.

Tristan Trumaine West, 41, of Jennings, was booked into the parish jail for aggravated battery.

