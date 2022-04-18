50/50 Thursdays
Arrest made in stabbing at bar north of Jennings

Tristan Trumaine West, 41, of Jennings, was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail for...
Tristan Trumaine West, 41, of Jennings, was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail for aggravated battery in connection with a stabbing at a bar north of Jennings.(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A 41-year-old Jennings man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a Jennings bar early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Deputies with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office were called to Booze & Cues bar, on La. 102 north of Jennings, around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

By speaking with the victim, who had been transported to a hospital, and witnesses at the bar, deputies learned the identity of the suspect, Ivey said.

Deputies patrolling the area locating him walking on the road around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Ivey said.

Tristan Trumaine West, 41, of Jennings, was booked into the parish jail for aggravated battery.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

