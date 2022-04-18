April 30 election: What’s on your ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting for the April 30 election ends this Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Early voting is from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can find a list of early voting locations HERE.

ALLEN PARISH

School District No. 22 Proposition (Millage Continuation) - 12.04 Mills Continuation - SB - 10 Yrs. Shall School District No. 22 of the Parishes of Jefferson Davis and Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a special tax of twelve and four hundredths (12.04) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $162,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of providing funds for public school building maintenance, improvement, equipment, materials and supplies in the District, said millage to represent a fifteen hundredths (.15) of a mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 11.89 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held on April 21, 2012?

BEAUREGARD PARISH

Parishwide Proposition (Library Tax Continuation) - 7.85 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs. Shall the Parish of Beauregard, State of Louisiana (the “Parish”), be authorized to continue to levy a seven and eighty-five hundredths (7.85) mills tax on all property subject to taxation within the Parish (an estimated $2,400,800 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating public libraries in the Parish, including the acquisition of equipment, library materials and supplies, said millage to represent a forty-one hundredths of a mill (.41) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 7.44 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held on April 30, 2011?

CALCASIEU PARISH

Waterworks District No. Nine of Ward Four Proposition - 3 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs. Shall Waterworks District No. Nine of Ward Four of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the “District”) be authorized to renew, levy and collect an ad valorem property tax of three (3) mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years beginning on January 1, 2023 and ending December 31, 2032, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $634,570.00, for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating the District’s waterworks system?

Ward Four Fire Protection District No. Two Proposition - 8.5 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs. Shall Ward Four Fire Protection District No. Two, of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, be authorized to renew, levy and collect a special tax of eight and one-half (8.5) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the tax collection for the year 2023, and ending with the year 2032, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $1,797,977.00 for one entire year, for the purpose of maintaining, operating and developing fire protection facilities, for purchasing fire trucks and other fire fighting equipment, and for the purpose of paying the cost of acquiring, improving and constructing fire protection facilities constituting works of public improvement within the territorial limits of the District?

Ward One Fire Protection District Number One Proposition - 7.00 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs. Shall Ward One Fire Protection District No. One of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, renew, levy and collect a tax not exceeding 7.00 mills for a period not to exceed ten (10) years beginning in 2023, in excess of and in addition to other taxes levied by the District, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $689,250.00 for one entire year, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating fire protection or emergency medical service facilities, vehicles and equipment, both movable and immovable property, owned or used by the District directly or indirectly to provide fire protection or emergency medical service within the District, including without limitation, salaries and benefits of fire district personnel, the cost of obtaining water, communication, equipment, uniforms and other materials and supplies, the cost of fire hydrant rentals and service, the cost of fuel, insurance and maintenance for vehicles and equipment, the cost of insurance, utilities and upkeep of buildings and grounds, and all other maintenance and operating costs, title to which shall be in the public?

Community Center and Playground District No. Four of Ward One Proposition - 10 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs. Shall Community Center and Playground District No. Four of Ward One, of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, renew, levy and collect a ten (10) mill capital improvement and maintenance ad valorem tax on all taxable property not to exceed ten (10) years beginning January 1, 2023, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $984,643.00 for one entire year, for the purpose of operating, acquiring, constructing, improving, extending and maintaining public recreational services and facilities within the district?

CAMERON PARISH

Fire Protection District No. 10 Proposition (Renewal) - 8.00 Mills Renewal - BOD - 10 Yrs. Shall Cameron Fire Protection District No. 10 of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew the levy and collection of a tax of eight (8.00) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said district, (an estimated $1,827,757 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of this tax per annum) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2023, for the purpose of operating and maintaining said district’s fire protection facilities and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rentals and service within said district?

Waterworks District No. 9 Proposition (Millage Renewal) - 6.34 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs. Shall Waterworks District No. 9 of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew levy of a tax of six and thirty four hundredths (6.34) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $166,382.41 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of this tax per annum) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2023, for the purpose of operating and maintaining said District’s water systems within and for said District?

Recreation District No. 6 Proposition (Renewal) - 9.74 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs. Shall Cameron Parish Recreation District No. 6 be authorized to renew the levy of a tax of nine and seventy-four hundredths (9.74) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said district (an estimated $402,573.13 reasonably expected to be collected per annum) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2023, for the purpose of operating and maintaining said district’s recreation facilities within and for said district, said tax to represent an increase of 2.81 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held on April 21, 2012, such increase resulting from reassessment in 2020?

Consolidated Fire Protections of South Cameron Proposition (In Lieu Of) (Millage) - 8.00 Mills In Lieu - PJ - 10 Yrs. Shall Consolidated Fire Protections of South Cameron, Parish of Cameron, Louisiana (“District”), be authorized to levy and collect a tax of eight (8.00) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in the District (“Tax”) in lieu of 8.00, 5.00, 3.97 and 2.54 mills previously levied in the former fire protection districts now consolidated into the District, (with $528,370.22 estimated and reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the Tax per annum) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing in 2022, for the purpose of operating and maintaining the District’s fire protection facilities and equipment and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rentals and service in said District?

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

School District No. 22 Proposition (Millage Continuation) - 12.04 Mills Continuation - SB - 10 Yrs.

Shall School District No. 22 of the Parishes of Jefferson Davis and Allen, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a special tax of twelve and four hundredths (12.04) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $162,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of providing funds for public school building maintenance, improvement, equipment, materials and supplies in the District, said millage to represent a fifteen hundredths (.15) of a mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 11.89 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held on April 21, 2012?



Welsh-Roanoke Consolidated School District No. One (1) Proposition (Millage Renewal) - 11.66 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.

Shall Welsh-Roanoke Consolidated School District No. One (1) of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a special tax of eleven and sixty-six hundredths (11.66) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $514,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of providing funds for public school building maintenance, improvement, equipment, materials and supplies in the District?



School District No. 1 Proposition (Millage Continuation) - 11.29 Mills Continuation - SB - 10 Yrs.

Shall School District No. 1 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a special tax of eleven and twenty-nine hundredths (11.29) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $421,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of providing funds for public school building maintenance, improvement, equipment, materials and supplies in the District, said millage to represent a sixty-three hundredths (.63) of a mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 10.66 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held on April 21, 2012?



School District No. 2 Proposition (Millage Renewal) - 11.85 Mills Renewal - SB - 10 Yrs.

Shall School District No. 2 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a special tax of eleven and eighty-five hundredths (11.85) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $975,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of providing funds for public school building maintenance, improvement, equipment, materials and supplies in the District?



School District No. 5 Proposition No. 1 of 2 (Millage Continuation) - 4.15 Mills Continuation - SB - 10 Yrs.

Shall School District No. 5 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a special tax of four and fifteen hundredths (4.15) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $128,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of providing funds for public school building maintenance, improvement, equipment, materials and supplies in the District, said millage to represent a thirteen hundredths (.13) of a mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 4.02 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2022 pursuant to an election held on April 21, 2012?



School District No. 5 Proposition No. 2 of 2 (Bond) - $1.75M Bond - SB - 20 Yrs.

Shall School District No. 5 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds not exceeding $1,750,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 6% per annum, for the purpose of financing capital expenditures for school purposes for the District, including constructing, acquiring and/or improving schools and related facilities, together with equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with no estimated increase in the millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue above the 3.10 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?

