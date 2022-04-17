SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 16, 2022.

Jubal Quintero McGhee, 44, Lafayette: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; obstruction public passage; operating while intoxicated, first offense.

Nelson Lee Gautreaux, 58, Sulphur: Traffic laws apply to persons riding bicycles; obstruction of justice; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; resisting an officer; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; resisting an officer; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; stop signs and yield signs, penalties for violations.

Fredrick Javon Fenner, 34, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; resisting an officer by flight; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Zayne Landry Double, 21, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Ashley Marie Jordan, 41, Sulphur: Criminal mischief: any false report or complaint to a sheriff or his deputies, or to any officer of the law; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; resisting a police officer with force or violence; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Richard Wayne Miller, 41, Old River, Texas: Out-of-state detainer.

Pamela Ann Marcantel Bellard, 59, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

Severne Corwin Richardson, 42, Sulphur: Obscenity.

Elbert Cleven Dodd, 63, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (3 charges); theft less than $1m000; theft less than $1,000 two or more previous convictions; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.