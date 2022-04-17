50/50 Thursdays
Love the Boot Week encourages residents to keep Louisiana beautiful

Love the Boot Week will take place April 18-24, 2022.(Keep Louisiana Beautiful)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Lieutenant Governor’s Office is challenging residents to keep Louisiana beautiful.

A week long statewide clean up initiative known as Love the Boot Week kicks off Mon., April 18 and will last until April 24.

Currently, there are more than 240 cleanup events scheduled in 52 parishes. Local groups, organizations, and even individuals are planning to participate.

The Executive Director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful, Susan Russell, joined WAFB to talk about the importance of helping to keep Louisiana trash and litter free.

You can watch the full interview here:

Click here to sign up to participate in a cleanup or beautification event in your area.

