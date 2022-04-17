Kids search for thousands of eggs in annual Easter egg hunt

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - People are celebrating the Easter weekend in big ways across Southwest Louisiana.

“From the jump machines, to the rides, to the Easter eggs, to the face painting just everything - it’s not about us, it’s all about them,” event organizer Jerome Jean said.

The kids - they were they focus at the eggs-travaganza of epic proportions at McMillan Park Saturday as families gathered to celebrate Easter.

“Huge turnout,” Calcasieu Parish Police Juror, Mike Smith said. “I mean really we were expecting about 300 kids, we got food for them to make them full, we’ve got Easter eggs, we got prizes. We’ve got a lot for the kids today.”

Smith sponsored the annual Easter egg hunt, covering the grounds with 5,000 toy and candy-filled eggs. Kids were also able to catch a ride on the train and meet the Easter bunny.

Organizers say the event is a celebration of the holiday, but also a way to boost morale after some devastating blows to the community.

“I know we’ve been kind of down lately with the youth around here but we’re coming together with the different organizations to make this an actual good event, for everybody to come to,” Smith said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.