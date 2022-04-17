50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Slightly cooler mornings the next few days

By Wade Hampton
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hopefully you had a good Easter Sunday, the weather cooperated for the most part with warm and humid weather. We may see some isolated showers and thunderstorms through midnight, any storms that form could turn severe with large hail the primary threat. Though it remains uncertain whether or not storms will be able to overcome serious limiting factors, this is why it is less likely that storms may even form. A cold front will move through overnight into early Monday and this will bring drier air into Southwest Louisiana and that means cooler morning temperatures Monday and especially Tuesday. The humidity will return Tuesday as southerly winds return. Much of the week will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s along with limited rain chances…

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

