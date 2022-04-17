Cowboys’ 4x400 relay team torches track at SLU meet

HAMMOND, LA - McNeese’s 4x400-meter relay team clocked its fastest race in 37 years when the quartet team of Richard Lee, Ondray Miles, Terrill Banks and Jalon White ran a 3:07.77 to capture first place at Saturday’s Southeastern Strawberry Relays.

The time was the second-fastest in school history and just 0.26 seconds off the school record of 3:07.51 set in 1985 by the team of Will Taylor, Arthur DeGray, Fred Henry and Regi Jenkins.

The time, which will likely qualify the Cowboys for the NCAA East Preliminary, currently ranks No. 1 in the Southland Conference, 11th in the NCAA East and 25th in the entire NCAA. And to put it into better perspective, a time of 3:07.88 advanced a team to the NCAA Championships last year.

In other action, the Cowboys ran a season-best time in the 4x100 relay at 40.30 behind the sprints of Matthew Madrey, Kaleb Blalock, Lee and White while Ondray Miles clocked a PR in the 100-meters with a time of 11.41.

On the women’s side, Priscilla Ibarra set two personal records - 200-meters at 28.71 and the 400m at 1:03.37. Bolu Akinwande also clocked a PR in the 400m with a time of 1:00.61. In addition, Reagan West finished seventh in the 400m hurdles with a PR time of 1:06.50 and Julianna Schmidt placed eighth in the triple jump with a personal best mark of 34-7.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls will get one more tuneup before the Southland Conference Outdoor Championships (May 6-8) when a split squad will run at the Rice Fred Duckett Invite and Northwestern State Leon Johnson Invite. The distance runners will compete at Rice while the sprinters, jumpers and showers will participate at NSU.

Cowboy Results:

100m - 9, Richard Lee 10.94; 18, Kaleb Blalock 11.14; 28, Ondray Miles 11.41 PR; 31, Caleb Frank 11.45; 32, Terrill Banks 11.50

200m - 12, Kaleb Blalock 22.13; 15, Matthew Madrey 22.35

400m - 15, Rodney Tookes 50.43

4x100 Relay - 3, 40.30 SB (Madrey, Lee, Blalock, White)

4x400 Relay - 1, 3:07.77 SB (Lee, Miles, Banks, White), #1 SLC, #11 NCAA East, #25 NCAA

Long Jump - 21, Caleb Frank 19-2.75

Cowgirl Results:

100m - 21, Makayla Heath 12.83; 25, MiKayla Wright 13.07

200m - 22, Boluwatife Akinwande 26.32; 24, Makayla Heath 26.58; 29, MiKayla Wright 27.09; 39, Priscilla Ibarra 28.71 PR

400m - 9, Jordan Carter 59.08; 15, Boluwatife Akinwande 1:00.61 PR; 18, Priscilla Ibarra 1:03.37 PR

100mH - 5, Reagan West 14.48

400mH - 7, Reagan West 1:06.50 PR

High Jump - 9, Zur’Najah Poullard 5-1

Triple Jump - 8, Julianna Schmidt 34-7 PR

