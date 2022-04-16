50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 15, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 15, 2022.

Kourtnee Joy Bourque, 33, Downsville: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; operating while intoxicated, third offense; instate detainer.

Terrell Glenn Istre Jr., 47, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.

Nathaniel Joseph Conner, 32, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Dominick Anthony Santino, 49, San Antonio, Texas: Illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more.

Pauline L McArthur, 21, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault upon dating partner child endangerment law; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Javin Jermaine Malveaux, 33, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Jessica Labove Everett, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

