St. Henry Catholic Church brings back Passion of Christ performance

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Good Friday is a time where Christians recognize the sacrifice Jesus made when he died on the cross. St. Henry Catholic Church in Lake Charles is honoring that with their first performance of Passion of Christ since the start of the pandemic.

The resurrection of Jesus Christ - that’s the meaning behind the Easter holiday.

“It’s a really powerful, beautiful thing,” Jose Derosal said.

From the Last Supper, Crucifixion, to eternal life - St. Henry Catholic Church volunteers showcased a performance in gratitude for the day Jesus died on the cross.

“A lot of people don’t know much about Jesus and how it actually looked in that time,” Delrosal said. “They watched movies, but seeing it in real time, happening to actual people is a different feeling you get.”

Brenda Martinez played an angel in this year’s performance. She said her favorite part is the crowd the Passion of Christ brings.

“Honestly, it really does show you the meaning of what Easter, why we celebrate Easter and makes you appreciate it more,” Martinez said.

As the role of Jesus, Jose Delrosal said it’s the crucifixion that is his favorite, as it signifies the power of sacrifice.

“There is a lot of pain in that scene, and it’s really nice to just see it happening in front of you, and to be able to feel it is an even better experience,” Delrosal said.

