No. 15 LSU shut out for first time, drops key series against Razorbacks

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU (23-11, 7-7 SEC) dropped a key series on the road to No. 6 Arkansas (27-7, 10-4 SEC) 4-0 on Friday, April 15. The Tigers’ high-powered offense was shut out for the first time all season and held to just three hits, and 12 hits total all singles.

After not having a single extra-base hit by either team in game one, the Razorbacks collected eight hits, six of them for extra bases including three home runs in the win.

The Tigers got behind early in the bottom of the third inning as Zack Gregory put the Razorbacks ahead with a solo home run to left field to make it 1-0 and then Michael Turner made it 3-0 on a two-run home run to left field.

Then in the bottom of the fifth inning, Chris Lanzilli put Arkansas ahead on their third home run of the game, to left field to make it 4-0. Blake Money (2-3) got the start for the Tigers and dropped his third game of the season after pitching 6.2 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, with two walks and a strikeout.

LSU’s biggest threat came in the top of the eighth inning as the Tigers got their first two batters on bases with no outs, but Josh Stevenson would fly out to left field and Dylan Crews would pop up to third bases. The Tigers would load the bases, but Cade Doughty would end the inning on a fly out to right field.

In the two losses to Arkansas, the Tigers have struck out 19 times. LSU will look to avoid the sweep as they take on the Razorbacks at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.

