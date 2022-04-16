McNeese run-rules Incarnate Word, 11-0 to complete series sweep

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was all Cowboys all weekend long as McNeese (19-16, 6-6) completed the sweep of Incarnate Word (15-17, 5-7) 11-1 in seven innings, Saturday afternoon at Joe Miller Ballpark. McNeese scored all 11 runs in innings 2-5 while holding UIW to just three hits on the day.

Brad Burckel served as the early catalyst as he led off the second inning with a single, stole second, advanced to third on an errant throw by the UIW catcher, and scored on a balk. McNeese increased the lead to 2-0 in the inning when Reid Bourque singled home Julian Gonzales.

After taking the quick lead, McNeese put up two more in the third inning on Kade Hunter’s two-run blast to left-center.

McNeese broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning. Jordan Yeatts reached on an error and stole second to begin the inning. Reid Bourque tripled to right-center to plate Yeatts.

Bourque would come around to score on a wild pitch. Kade Morris followed Bourque with a triple of his own off the right-center wall, he scored on Braden Duhon’s single. Sac-flies by Burckel and Josh Leslie increased the lead to 9-0.

A moon-shot by Kade Morris in the fifth gave the Cowboys runs no. 5 & 6. The homer was Morris’ team-leading sixth of the season.

Andrew Sheridan pitched the first 2.1 innings allowing two hits and no runs. Burrell Jones (2-0) earned the win going 3.2 innings allowing no hits with a strikeout.

Burrell Jones entered the game with two men on in the third, the first batter he faced hit a hot shot that ricocheted off the glove of the diving Kade Morris to Brad Burckel who threw to Jones covering first to save a run.

Daniel Hecker pitched the seventh and allowed one run and struck out a batter.

Seven Cowboys recorded base hits in the win and four of them recorded multi-hit performances. Burckel went 2-3 with two singles and a stolen base and a run. Yeatts was on base three times going 2-4 with two singles with two stolen bases. Reid Bourque (2-4) singled, scored a run, and tripled to drive in a pair. Kade Morris went 2-3 with two runs scored, a homer, and a triple.

The Cowboys stole seven bases in seven innings, one shy of tying the single-game record of eight set on three different occasions.

