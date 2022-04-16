Lake Charles charter students show off their STEM projects

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Students at Lake Charles college prep have been getting their fill on all things STEM, that’s science, technology, engineering and math.

It’s the first year for the trailblazers in their new building, and it’s allowed students to take on some exciting projects.

“It doesn’t just take an absolute genius in math and science to do something like this and enjoy it. This class has showed me that I can do all the things I love and incorporate all the things I do find enjoyable and make it productive,” LCCP junior Makyria Hardin said.

Hardin’s involvement in STEM includes 3-D printing and design and working on STEM concepts that apply to real life.

“We had to build a bridge that would be stable enough to help victims during natural disasters and things like that...to carry products to them because they’re unreachable on mainland,” Hardin said.

This year, charter school STEM students learned about robotics, artificial intelligence, system coding, writing schematics and more. Working on these projects allows students like senior Johnny Scott to realize their potential.

“The robot,” Scott said. “That’s all my pride right there. That showed what I learned.”

The big project this year was building a life-sized Ironman and it even lights up.

“Once they get to see, touch and the feel of things they feel this wow-factor. ‘I want to know how to do that. I want to know how to make that or create that,’ ” charter school STEM director Julian Guillory said.

Guillory said next year, they plan on making a life-sized Black Panther and also advancing their Ironman suit as well.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.