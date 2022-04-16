Julian Gonzales hits walk-off single, Pokes beat UIW 4-3 in 11 Innings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Julian Gonzales singled home Payton Harden in the bottom of the 11th inning to clinch a 4-3 McNeese (18-16, 5-6) win over Incarnate Word (15-16, 5-6) Friday night at Joe Miller Ballpark.

The Cowboys came out of the gate making plays behind the arm of starter Chance Stone. The first inning ended with SS Reid Bourque diving to his left to rob Roberto Gonzales of a hit and made flip with his glove to 2B Brad Burckel who completed the double play.

UIW took a 1-0 lead after a leadoff double came around to score in the second inning.

C Andruw Gonzales led off the third with a single and was moved to third base on 1B Kade Morris’ single. RF Braden Duhon grounded out to first to score Gonzales and move Morris to third. Morris scored on CF Payton Harden’s single to center field.

McNeese increased the margin to 3-1 when 3B Josh Leslie doubled, moved to third on LF Julian Gonzales’ base hit, and scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Andruw Gonzales.

A solo homer by Grant Smith in the fifth cut in the McNeese 3-1 lead. UIW tied the game at three on Wilson Ehrhardt’s homer to right-center in the top of the ninth inning.

In the eleventh, Julian Gonzales stepped up to the plate with two outs, and the bases loaded and drove home Harden with a single off the first basemen to win the ballgame and earn Gonzales his first career walk-off.

Gonzales and Harden led McNeese with two hits each.

Chance Stone gave McNeese two solid innings allowing one earned run before Christian Vega pitched the next 3.1 in relief. Vega allowed one run and struck out three. Reliever Tyler Stone struck out four batters over 1.2 innings to keep the game at bay.

Closer Cameron Foster notched his second win of the season pitching the final four innings allowing one run with five strikeouts.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.