FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy night ahead, few showers late on Easter

It will be a nice evening minus the mugginess to spend outside (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve started off the weekend with a mixture of sun and clouds, but despite the clouds our temperatures have warmed nicely with most areas back into the lower 80′s. As we work our way towards Easter Sunday our cloud coverage will continue to stick around as we await the arrival of our next cold front, which is set to move in late Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

Storms begin to arrive for late Sunday and into Monday (KPLC)

For those who may have outdoor plans this evening the weather looks to remain okay with no major rain chances in the forecast other than a few spotty showers possible mainly north of I-10. Temperatures will slowly fall back into the lower and middle 70′s and the potential for some patchy fog to move in during the overnight hours. Some of the fog could be dense for Sunday morning so as you head off to church services or to any plans you have just make sure to take it slow and use the low beams. Sunday afternoon will feature more sunshine with clouds remaining in the mix, but our rain chances will be on the rise as we head into the late evening and especially closer to midnight. Highs for Sunday afternoon will be back into the lower 80′s and with winds out of the south the mugginess will continue as well with dew points in the lower 70′s. Showers and a few storms will begin to enter the picture as we near 7 o’clock and points after with the arrival of the cold front.

A mixture of sun and clouds arrives for our Easter (KPLC)

With the showers and storms the potential for some gusty winds and small hail will be possible, but the greater risk for severe storms will be off to our north and east. Rain and storms come to an end heading into Monday morning and the forecast for the kids Spring Break doesn’t look all that bad as temperatures remain warm and we see mostly sunny conditions. Looking at the start of next week our temperatures will remain in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s throughout the afternoon with mild nights as lows stay consistent in the lower 60′s, which is pretty close to average for this time of year. Rain chances will remain low and that’s both a good and bad thing as we all love the sunny days, but our deficit for the year will continue to grow as we are nearing 8 inches below average.

Temperatures near average for the next few days (KPLC)

Taking a quick glance as the middle to latter part of next week we don’t see any major changes as a front will work its way through the area on Thursday, but won’t produce much in the way of rain chances. Temperatures stay very consistent with lower 80′s making a return for the end of next week and into the weekend. It may not be till the end of the ten day forecast that we see any significant rain chances with the arrival of yet another front. For now enjoy the warm weather ahead and of course Happy Easter!

A drier pattern begins to arrive for much of next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

