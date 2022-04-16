50/50 Thursdays
Church vandalized prior to Easter services

New Light Apostolic Church recovers from vandalism incident
New Light Apostolic Church recovers from vandalism incident(Kenneth Hasty)
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A small church sits off of Lake Street housing a strong congregation, unable to be broken - even after vandalism and a break-in of their facility.

“I noticed that our front door entrance was shattered and 2 additional windows were busted out,” pastor Kenneth Hasty said. “Of course, we notified the authorities and they came and did a report.”

Lake Charles police do confirm a report of vandalism at New Light Apostolic Church, prior to Easter services.

The windows and entryways are shattered and boarded up.

“I don’t think they actually gained entry,” Hasty said. “We found blood so apparently they cut themselves trying to enter. So they left a little DNA surprise for us.”

The church is in the process of making repairs, having to place orders then install tempered glass. Security measures are now in place.

The pastor says the vandals won’t put a damper on their Resurrection services.

“In the meantime we had to put plywood and those types of supports to try to secure the building,” Hasty said. “When you compare what Jesus experienced, our experiences are not even to compare. So we are going to continue with the celebration.”

Lake Charles police say no arrests have been made.

