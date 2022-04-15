50/50 Thursdays
Tigers land another top safety for class of 2023

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed their second safety commitment for the class of 2023 in four-star Ryan Yaites out of Denton, Texas. He announced his decision via Twitter on Friday, April 15. Yaites joins recent safety commitment Michael Daughetry out of Loganville, Georgia, he is the second defensive player for the class of 2023 and fourth player committed.

Yaites is ranked as the No. 7 overall safety in the nation according to 247Sports and the No. 24 overall player in the state of Texas. He chose the Tigers over offers from Auburn, Mississippi State, Notre Dame Ole Miss, Texas among several others.

He joins wide receiver Omarion Miller and tight end Mac Markway along with Daughtery.

