SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 14, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 14, 2022.
Joshua Anthony Beritiech, 33, Kountze, TX: Out of state detainer.
Rudy Lee Beniot, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $500.
Kenyada Walden Beloney, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Joseph Hunter Constance, 27, Sulphur: Theft under $5000.
Terrell Irvin, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Michelle E. Dilks, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Curtis Young, 38, Westlake: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).
Joshua Alexander Walker, 34, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; possession of stolen things under $5,000; theft under $5,000; child endangerment; domestic abuse; aggravated flight from an officer; stalking; hit and run driving; violations of protective orders.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.