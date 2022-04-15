50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 14, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 14, 2022.

Joshua Anthony Beritiech, 33, Kountze, TX: Out of state detainer.

Rudy Lee Beniot, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; property damage under $500.

Kenyada Walden Beloney, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Joseph Hunter Constance, 27, Sulphur: Theft under $5000.

Terrell Irvin, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Michelle E. Dilks, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Curtis Young, 38, Westlake: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).

Joshua Alexander Walker, 34, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; possession of stolen things under $5,000; theft under $5,000; child endangerment; domestic abuse; aggravated flight from an officer; stalking; hit and run driving; violations of protective orders.

