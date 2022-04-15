Sports Person of the Week - Jake Larocca

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic Saints are red-hot after winning 11 straight and junior catcher Jake Larocca has played a big part in the surge after starting the season 4-9.

“At the beginning of the season, we really weren’t playing for each other and so we just turned on a switch and we all started playing for each other and it feels pretty good because it was similar to last year,” said Larocca.

The Louisiana Tech commit holds a .443 batting average with 14 doubles and four home runs on the season. His playmaking ability has helped St. Louis go unbeaten in district play (10-0).

“Jakes the spark plug and I think he’s the guy that I think everybody trusts, and everybody expects to play at a certain level,” said St. Louis head coach Matt Fontenot. “Day in and day out he’s a great teammate and again that everybody trusts to know that he’s going to give them his best and he expects the same out of them,” Fontenot added.

With Larocca leading the way, the Saints have their eyes set on making it back to Sulphur for the fifth time in program history.

“Any type of success that we can bring to the program is a tribute to the many years of success that they’ve had in this program so, looking forward to be able to add to that history here,” Fontenot said.

A history that Larocca hopes will soon include back-to-back Division II State Titles.

Ever since I was a little kid I always wanted to win a state championship and now that I got one might as well go for another one,” said Larocca.

