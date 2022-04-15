50/50 Thursdays
Saints draft prospects: Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (2) catches a pass as Minnesota defensive back Jordan...
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (2) catches a pass as Minnesota defensive back Jordan Howden, front right, tries to tackle him in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is another name linked to the Saints in several mock drafts. Olave is a big play threat, who made several in Columbus. Last season he finished with 65 receptions, 936 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2019, he scored 12 touchdowns.

The Saints desire for a big play receiver is no secret. They need someone they can pair with Michael Thomas. Olave has that capability, plus he’s a smooth route runner.

There’s a decent chance Olave would be available when the Saints select at either 16 or 19 in the first round.

OIave would be another connection the Columbus to New Orleans pipeline. The Saints have drafted four Ohio State Buckeye since 2016.

