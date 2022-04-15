LHSAA releases 2022 softball playoff brackets

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released its 2022 softball playoff brackets Thursday. The semifinal and championship round will be held April 29-30 at Frasch Park in Sulphur.

Southwest Louisiana has four top-three seeds in this year’s bracket in Iowa, Kinder, Merryville and Bell City. In addition, Barbe, Sam Houston, South Beauregard, Rosepine, DeQuincy, Oberlin, Grand Lake, Lacassine and Evans all earned top-10 seeds.

You can find the seedings and first-round matchups down below.

Class 5A-

(24) Sulphur at (24) Natchitoches Central - 4/18, 4:00 PM

(25) Riverdale at (8) Sam Houston - 4/19, 5:00 PM

(28) Slidell at (5) Barbe - 4/16, 1:00 PM

Class 4A-

(17) Leesville at (16) Rayne -

(18) Livonia at (15) DeRidder -

Class 3A-

(32) LCCP at (1) Iowa - 4/18, 5:00 PM

(25) Mansfield at (8) South Beauregard - 4/18, 5:00 PM

(28) Westlake at (5) Brusly - 4/16, 2:00 PM

(20) Jennings at (13) Iota - 4/18, 5:30 PM

Class 2A-

(17) Avoyelles Public Charter at (16) Welsh - 4/19, 5:00 PM @ Sportsman Park

(24) Pickering at (9) D’Arbonne Woods Charter - 4/18, 5:00 PM

(28) Mangham at (5) Rosepine - 4/18, 5:00 PM

(20) Oakdale at (13) Beekman Charter -

(30) Independence at (3) Kinder - 4/18, 4:00 PM

(22) Vinton at (11) Pine - 4/18, 5:00 PM

(27) Delcambre at (6) DeQuincy - 4/18, 5:00 PM

(31) Lake Arthur at (2) Port Barre - 4/18, 4:30 PM

Class 1A-

(22) Lincoln Prep at (11) East Beauregard - 4/19, 5:00 PM

(3) Merryville - *First Round Bye*

(7) Oberlin - *First Round Bye*

(8) Grand Lake - *First Round Bye*

Class B-

(24) Castor at (9) Lacassine – 4/19, 4:00 PM @ Iowa City Park

(21) Pitkin at (12) Monterey -

(20) Maurepas at (13) Fairview – 4/18, 4:30 PM @Fairview

(19) Elizabeth at (14) Doyline -

(2) Bell City – *First Round Bye*

Class C-

*2nd round, only 16 teams make the playoffs

(16) Reeves at (1) Calvin -

(12) Hackberry at (5) Summerfield -

(10) Starks at (7) Evans -

Division I-

No local teams in play.

Division II-

No local teams in play.

Division III-

No local teams in play.

Division IV-

No local teams in play.

Division V-

No local teams in play.

