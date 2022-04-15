Lake Charles resident blessed with renovated home

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In Southwest Louisiana, someone getting to move back into their home after a hurricane is truly a reason to celebrate.

For SWLA resident Peggy Lee, that blessing is finally happening.

”I’ve really missed my house,” says Lee. “I’m living in Iowa with my daughter. She’s good to me, but I just want to be home.”

Like so many, Peggy Lee’s Lake Charles home was damaged in Hurricane Laura. And like many others, just 9 months later her home took on water in a historic flood.

Today, she’s a step closer to being home thanks to Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilders.

But volunteer coordinator, Toni Karam Ratliff, says this rebuild was special.

“Working on Ms. Peggy’s house has been a joy for every volunteer that’s been here,” says Ratliff. “She visits on a weekly basis, she has such a good heart.”

The renovations are special too. They’re designed to allow Peggy to stay in her home independently longer, with details that can adapt with her through her golden years.

“I’ve really missed being home here in Lake Charles, I really do,” says Lee. “And thanks to Tim Stine, and all the groups that helped get me in a better house and a nice home.”

What was once a dream that seemed out of reach is now a blessing.

Lee told us, “Let me tell you this is a blessing from God to be back home again.”

Just a few details need to be finished up at the house, but Lee plans on moving in next week.

