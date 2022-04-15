Hometown Heroes - Ainsley Desonier

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many Southwest Louisiana residents have watched Ainsley Desonier grow up before their eyes. Born with a rare condition, Ainsley was an ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network.

“I am fearfully and wonderfully made,” signs Ainsley.

Psalm 139 contains Ainsley Desonier’s favorite bible verse. Born with Cloverleaf Syndrome, Ainsley faced only a few months of life. But her parents, Dale and Keith Desonier knew she had a purpose.

“So she needed the world and the world needed her. And so we kind of felt like we were pioneers at that time, 43 years ago to make that adventure, and it has been an adventure,” said Dale Desonier, Ainsley’s mother. “It’s taken us many, many places.”

Close to a hundred procedures later, Ainsley has blessed many through her lifetime.

“Ainsley would say I’m going to pray for you,” said Keith Desonier, Ainsley’s father. “These people would come back and say how well they’re doing now. Most of them would say, I think I’m good now because that little girl prayed for me.”

Keith and Dale say each day with Ainsley is a blessing.

“One day at a time,” said Keith. “I don’t know what’s tomorrow. I can’t tell you what’s this afternoon. So, it’s right now. You’re going to have to learn to live in the present, mostly.”

And to make it to her 43rd birthday this week is a big celebration.

“I don’t know what next year’s plans will be. We were making big plans for her 40th birthday and all of a sudden 6 weeks before it, she gets sick. She’s in the ICU and I don’t know if we’re getting out of the ICU. And she did.”

Happy birthday Ainsley and thanks for blessing Southwest Louisiana for four decades.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.