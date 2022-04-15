‘Give a Wish’ grants dream to little boy with cancer diagnosis

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - At the age of four, Ethan Trosclair was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia - a type of blood cancer affecting bone marrow.

Troclair went into remission a month after receiving treatment, and now the 6-year-old is strong with a bright future ahead of him. The first stop on his journey, Disney World. A limo will pick up the Trosclair family in style, drive to Houston and then fly to Orlando - all made possible by the Give a Wish foundation.

“It’s amazing,” his mother Lindsay Trosclair said. “Going from diagnosis then COVID not being able to travel, spend time with family, it means the world.”

“The experience creates memories that these families will have forever,” Give a Wish Board Member, Nicole Hidalgo said.

Undergoing blood transfusions and rounds of chemo, Ethan inspired his family and friends, never knowing the impact he made along the way.

“He did great, never complained, he’s my little hero,” his mother said.

Give a Wish sends children and their families across the country to pay it forward and offer support to families who may be struggling financially or mentally following a diagnosis.

“We have granted almost 40 wishes to kids in our community,” coordinator Paula Livingston said. “We’ve had awesome wishes. The majority of them want to go to Disney World.”

Children like Ethan who will continue to stay strong with the support.

Ethan and his family will fly out to Disney April 21st.

