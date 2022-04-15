Gas prices, inflation don’t stop Good Friday tradition of boiled crawfish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Gas prices and inflation may be high , but neither stopped the Good Friday tradition of boiled crawfish in Southwest Louisiana.

Perhaps not quite as many people purchased crawfish as in year’s past, but sales were still good, local retailers said.

“Not breaking any records, but still just a great turnout,” said Ashley Soileau, an owner at JT’s Seafood. “I just don’t see the big groups of family this year like we normally do. It’s a lot of three- and four-sack orders - not a lot of those eight- to 10-, 12-sack orders. It’s a good year, always a good year, a lot of people eating seafood.”

“This year it just doesn’t seem people are wanting to spend as much money as normal,” Soileau said.

Soileau estimated that JT’s had moved somewhere in the neighborhood of 800 sacks of crawfish on Thursday and Friday - with the Easter weekend still not over.

Each sack of crawfish usually holds around 30 pounds of crawfish.

Likewise, Chad Pousson, an owner of Beauxdines’ and Mr. Bill’s Seafood, estimated that Beauxdines’ cooked about 20,000 pounds of crawfish Friday - and that didn’t include the live crawfish sold.

“It’s been a decent crowd,” Pousson said. “I know fuel prices are high and everybody’s still suffering a little bit from the hurricanes, economy’s crazy, but the crawfish crop finally came in. They’re catching plenty, we’ve had pretty good numbers this year. It’s been really good.”

