First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid through Easter

By Wade Hampton
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clouds will remain in place over Southwest Louisiana overnight into Saturday and a few isolated showers are possible. We will also likely see at least patchy fog, and possibly locally dense fog through Saturday morning. A few isolated showers will be possible off and on throughout the day both Saturday and Sunday, but it will not rain all day. It will not be a washout though if you have outdoor plans it would be a good idea to have indoor alternatives just in case. an approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and storms late Sunday into early Monday, the threat of severe weather looks very low at this time. As always you can use the First Alert Weather app to track any rain that develops.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

