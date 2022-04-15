FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers possible today, warm and muggy for Easter

We could see a few showers and storms this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clouds and moisture continue to increase this morning as our next system begins to push northward and that could bring us a few showers and storms through the afternoon. Overall the weekend looks to remain decent other than a few showers possible for Saturday morning and the gusty winds we could see during the afternoon, but temperatures will be on the warmer side as a mixture of sun and clouds will be the name of the game.

Warmer mornings a common theme the next few days (KPLC)

If you are having to head out the door this morning to work our temperatures will be on the way up as clouds continue to increase, but most of us are starting out in the lower 60′s this morning. Moisture is slowly returning with winds back out of the east and will continue to climb throughout the afternoon as winds will turn more southerly for our afternoon and evening. It will be a mostly cloudy afternoon with a few showers passing through from time to time but they will be isolated in nature with a few heavier downpours possible through the early afternoon hours. Highs will be much like the last few days with upper 70′s to lower 70′s in the mix with a few areas inland a tad warmer with a little more sunshine for the morning.

Warm and mostly dry for Easter Sunday (KPLC)

Looking ahead to the weekend and any plans you may have for Easter the forecast looks to be okay for being outdoors. There could be a few stray showers and areas of mist and drizzle for our Saturday morning as we see warm and muggy conditions with upper 60′s to lower 70′s for morning lows. Some sunshine will return for Saturday afternoon, which will lead to highs reaching the lower 80′s with dew points in the upper 60′s making it feel very muggy at times. For Easter Sunday the forecast doesn’t look to change a whole lot as we see a mixture of sun and clouds as we await the arrival of our next cold front, but highs will once again be into the lower 80′s with low rain chances. The chance for a few showers will begin to increase after sunset Sunday as the next cold front begins to move in as we head into the new work week. Overall the next 10 days feature more dry days than rainy ones, but we are in need of some rain as we sit around 7.50 inches below average.

Little breezy, but warm as we head into our weekend (KPLC)

Taking a quick look at next week we see some drier weather moving in for Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds in across the region. By late next week some models indicate another system pushing closer which could bring us a few showers and storms, but there is still plenty of time to watch that as we get closer in time. For now make sure to enjoy the warmer weather the next few days and of course Happy Easter!

Showers and storms make a return for early next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

