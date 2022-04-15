50/50 Thursdays
Electrical outage scheduled for Dry Creek

Electrical outage scheduled for Dry Creek
Electrical outage scheduled for Dry Creek(BECi)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BECi) has announced a scheduled electrical outage for the Dry Creek area on April 18, 2022.

The outage is being scheduled so BECi can replace the main power pole that feeds the substation from the transmission line to DeRidder.

BECi has scheduled the outage to begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to last for about 4 hours.

