Cowgirls win series but split doubleheader at Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES, LA- McNeese softball split Friday’s doubleheader with Northwestern State to take the Southland Conference series 2-1. A single insurance run led the Cowgirls (26-16, SLC 10-2) to a 3-2 seven-inning victory over the Lady Demons (25-17, SLC 7-5) in the first game. In the nightcap, missed opportunities and a tie-breaking six-run fifth inning gave Northwestern a lead the Cowgirls were unable to challenge resulting in a 3-8 loss to the Lady Demons.

“Today was a great pitcher battle again,” said head coach James Landreneau. “I thought we played great defense for 12 innings today. Northwestern’s pitching staff did a great job of keeping us off-balance all weekend.”

Game One

McNeese opened the ball game with leadoff hitter Alayis Seneca singling and stealing second. Jil Poullard and Kaylee Lopez drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Crislyne Moreno’s two-RBI single gave the Cowgirls a two-run advantage by the end of the first inning.

The Lady Demons responded in the bottom of the second by scoring with an RBI single to decrease the Cowgirl lead to one run (2-1).

Following three scoreless innings, a two-out sacrifice fly by Gracie Devall gave Toni Perrin an opportunity to scratch a run in the top of the fifth.

The insurance run proved to be vital to the Cowgirl win as the Lady Demons took advantage of a Cowgirl error in the bottom of the seventh inning to get a runner in scoring position. A final RBI single by the Lady Demons raised the score to 3-2; however, a Cowgirl double play quickly diffused the threat by ending the game.

Key Moments:

First Inning

Moreno’s two-RBI single scored Seneca and Poullard



Second Inning

Lady Demons scored with an RBI single (2-1)



Sixth Inning

Cowgirls increase their lead to two with a sacrifice fly



Seventh Inning

Lady Demons scored the final run of the game with an RBI single (3-2)



Game Notes:

Moreno led the Cowgirls at the plate going 2 for 2 with two RBIs and drew one walk



Starting Pitcher Whitney Tate (8-7) earned the win with two strikeouts and gave up one walk and two runs on eight hits in 6.1 innings of work



Reliever pitcher Ashley Vallejo gave up no hits in 0.2 innings pitched



Perrin, Poullard, and Seneca all scored one run each



McNeese had five hits while Northwestern had eight



The Cowgirls left seven runners stranded while the Lady Demons left five runners stranded



McNeese drew four walks while Northwestern drew one



Both teams stole one base



Game Two

Following two singles, Lopez drew a walk to load the bases in the top of the first inning. A sacrifice fly by Moreno gave the Cowgirls an early lead.

The Cowgirl scoring resumed in the fourth inning with Chloe Gomez drawing a walk and advancing to second on a passed ball. Josie Willingham’s RBI double scored Gomez for the second Cowgirl run of the game.

The Lady Demons responded by tying the game in the bottom of the frame with a two-run home run.

Northwestern capitalized on a Cowgirl error in the fifth inning to load the bases with one out. The Cowgirls were able to get a second out at home plate; however, the Lady Demons scored during the following at-bat by drawing a bases-loaded walk. With a 2-3 lead, NSU tacked on a two-RBI single followed by a three-run homer to increase the score to 2-8.

The Cowgirls continued to rally during the bottom two innings. An RBI single by Talley in the sixth decreased NSU’s lead to five runs (3-8). The Cowgirls loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh but were unable to scratch another run.

Key Moments:

First Inning

Cowgirls scored the first run of the game with Moreno’s sac fly



Fourth Inning

Gomez scored on Willingham’s RBI double



Lady Demons tied the game 2-2 with a two-run home run



Fifth Inning

Lady Demons took the lead 2-8 by scoring six runs on three hits



Sixth Inning

Cowgirls chipped away at the Lady Demon’s lead with an RBI single



Game Notes

Talley and Willingham led the Cowgirls at the plate with two hits and one RBI



McNeese had eight hits while Northwestern had five hits



The Cowgirls left 12 on base while the Lady Demons left 1



Starting pitcher Shaelyn Sanders (6-2) absorbed the loss, earning one strikeout and giving up one walk and five runs on three hits in 4.1 innings of work



Three Cowgirl pitchers saw action



The Cowgirls stole two bases



McNeese drew seven walks while Northwestern drew three



