Cowgirls down the Demons 1-0

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KPLC) - A two-out, third-inning RBI single by Jil Poullard was all the scoring first place McNeese would need while starting pitcher Ashley Vallejo dominated the Northwestern State bats in a complete game, 1-0 win, in the opening game of a three-game Southland Conference softball series here Thursday night.

Pitcher Vallejo (10-6) was instrumental in the Cowgirl (25-15, SLC 8-1) victory over the Lady Demons (24-16, SLC 6-4), striking out six and only giving up three hits in all seven innings of work.

Both teams were able to get into scoring position during the first inning but were unable to scratch a run.

Following two scoreless innings, back-to-back hits in the top of the third was all the Cowgirls needed to defeat the Lady Demons. Leadoff hitter Josie Willingham singled to left field. Willingham was able to advance to second on a grounded out, setting the Cowgirls up for success. Poullard singled and advanced to second on the throw while Willingham crossed home plate for the first and only run of the ball game.

Northwestern responded with a double in the bottom of the frame; however, Vallejo quickly diffused the threat by retiring the following three hitters who stepped up to the plate.

