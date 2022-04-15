Cowboys rope in 12 hits to down Cardinals 9-3 in game one

50/50 Thursdays
Cowboys rope in 12 hits to beat UIW 9-3
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys (17-16, 4-6) got back in the win column Thursday night at Joe Miller Ballpark defeating Incarnate Word (15-15, 5-5) 9-3 to open up the series. The Cowboys scored nine runs in the first five innings and didn’t look back behind the arms of Grant Rogers and co.

Kade Hunter’s two-run double to left scored Braden Duhon and Payton Harden who opened the game with a double and single, respectively. Josh Leslie scored Hunter with a single to left-field the next batter.

An RBI double down the left-field line by Payton Harden extended the McNeese lead to 4-0 in the second inning.

In the third, Brad Burckel led off with a double and was driven home on Julian Gonzales’ single to right. Gonzales scored on Kade Morris’ sacrifice fly.

From the leadoff spot, Braden Duhon led the way with three hits. Duhon singled up the middle to drive in a pair during the McNeese 3-run fifth to put the Pokes up 9-0. Duhon is seven for his last 10.

After facing the minimum in three of the first five innings, UIW finally got to Rogers in the sixth scoring a pair on Zach Limas’ pinch-hit double. Rogers (4-3) recorded the win as he pitched 5.2 innings allowing three runs with three strikeouts.

Relievers Andrew Sheridan and Brian Shadrick pitched the final 3.1 innings allowing only two hits. Sheridan entered with runners on the corners and two outs in the fifth and struck out Alec Carr to end the inning. Sheridan struck out four in 2.1 innings of work and Shadrick pitched a clean ninth.

The Pokes tagged Carson Rollins (2-1) with his first loss of the year. Rollins was knocked out after allowing six runs on nine hits over 2.1 innings.

Payton Harden, Josh Leslie, and Andruw Gonzales each had two of the Poke’s 12 hits.

