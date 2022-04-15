Calcasieu Parish officials propose strategic plan

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish officials proposed their strategic plan that will be used for goals and objectives within the parish through 2024.

A combination of missions, values, and main goals. That’s what Calcasieu Parish administrator, Bryan Beam, said makes up the parish’s strategic plan. It consists of seven ‘priority focus areas’.

“Underneath that are one of the goals that fit under one of those seven priorities,” Beam said. “In this case, we have 108 goals.”

Input from both the community, as well as parish employees influenced the focus areas. For example, drainage has been a hot topic for both parish and city officials.

“Whether it’s detention ponds, channel widening, good ordinances, efficient maintenance of laterals,” Beam said. “All of that goes into drainage, and that is absolutely a key thing for the next three years.”

Beam said the parish’s litter problem is the worst it’s ever been. He said it’s going to take more than what they are currently doing to combat the issue.

“Educating children, enforcing litter laws- so we partner with law enforcement agencies, Beam said. “Some people don’t respond unless you hit them in the pocketbook.”

Among the top priority is long-term storm recovery. Beam calls it a whole plan within itself.

“Hazard mitigation, you can elevate homes, again going back to detention ponds and other things,“ Beam said. “Luckily, we have a lot of federal money to carry that out now.”

The police jury will officially adopt the plan at the next meeting. Click here to view the full document.

