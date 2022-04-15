50/50 Thursdays
After the huge win, Pelicans playoff tickets are on sale now for season ticket holders

(rob masson)
By Rob Masson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pelican fever is red hot after a huge win against the Spurs at the Smoothie King Arena. The team is now headed to LA for a chance to make the playoffs, and tickets are now on sale.

The sale of Pelican’s gear is breaking records too, due to the team’s success and pent up demand

The Pelicans beat their archrival San Antonio Spurs to continue in the play-in tournament part of a huge turnaround under coach Willie Green and some key new talent.

“It was fun, it was incredible, our fans were amazing,” said Green.

Fans are buying up Pelicans gear at a record pace, at the arena.

“Our sales in 2019 were the best we’ve seen then. we killed that this year,” said store manager Ken Baltazar.

The Black and Gold Shop in Metairie, has also seen the sale of Pelicans gear pick up.

“We’re trying to get more merchandise in as we speak,” said Norman Hansen, at the Black and Gold Shop.

The task now is to beat the Clippers in LA Friday night and after that fans can look forward to a raucous playoff series against the top-ranked Suns back at the Smoothie King Arena. It is a Suns team that features Chris Paul and former Pelican coach Monty Williams, who just won NBA Coach of the Year for the second year in a row.

“They’re a great team, the best team in the league, but don’t count us out,” said ‘Pel 12′ fan club member Rel Myers.

Playoff tickets are on sale now.

“Our season ticket holders can reserve tickets starting today,” said Jen Martindale, Pelicans-Saints brand V.P.

While season ticket holders can reserve Pelicans playoff tickets now, they will not be made available to the general public until after Friday night’s big game against the Clippers. Team officials say some seats will sell for as little as $25.

