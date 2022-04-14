SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 13, 2022.

Cory Daniel Thacker, 27, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Howard James Simien Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Leah Beth Mueller, 32, Lake Charles: Broken stoplights or turning signals; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution.

Connie Lynn Dorre, 46, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Lindsey Kani Deville III, 46, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Anthony Lynn Fee, 36, Sulphur: Aggravated flight from an officer; reckless operation; must have vehicle license; driver must be licensed; contempt of court.

Michael Wayne Lamb, 50, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Charles Edward Manning, 43, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; violations of protective orders.

Trevon Anthony Breaux, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); obstruction of justice; obstruction of justice; burglary; theft under $500; possession of a firearm by an individual with a protective order against them; resisting an officer; probation detainer.

Jaliyah Aliisha Lafleur, 19, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice.

Robert Daniel Goodin, 33, London, KY: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derrick Demomd Leger, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a felon.

John Boyd Baham, 29, Vinton: Parole violation.

Tevin Kade Guillory, 25, Houston, TX: Contempt of court (3 charges).

James Russell Barbee, 63, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Dennis Dwight McKnight III, 33, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gerald Fletcher Duhon Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.

Ashley Nicole Zamora, 41, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Kalin Jemel Stevens, 20, Lake Charles: Assault by drive-by shooting; aggravated property damage.

Ashley Janell Grundmann, 40, Ragley: Theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); threatening a public official; resisting a police officer with force; contraband in a penal institution.

Shauna Marie Rayburn, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; money laundering; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

