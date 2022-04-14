Shell Beach Dr between Clarence St and Park Ave closed

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles City Hall announced Thursday, April 14, that all lanes of Shell Beach Drive between Clarence Street and Park Avenue are closed to vehicle traffic.

The closure is to allow contractors to perform emergency drainage and pavement repairs, LC City Hall said in a Facebook post.

The closure is expected to last until 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, weather permitting.

7News will update this story if the timeframe of the closure is updated.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.