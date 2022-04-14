50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Roof collapses on Covington diner with people inside Wednesday night

St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection say they responded to a call regarding a roof collapse at...
St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection say they responded to a call regarding a roof collapse at the Butter Krisp Diner Wednesday night on Highway 190.(St. Tammany Parish Fire)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Customers eating in a diner Wednesday night found their meals coming to an abrupt end.

St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection say they responded to a call regarding a roof collapse at the Butter Krisp Diner Wednesday night on Highway 190.

Last night we responded to a roof collapse at Butter Krisp. The building was occupied but there were no injuries.

Posted by St. Tammany Fire District #12 on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Officials say there were no injuries in the aftermath of the roof collapsing at the 24/7 service diner, but business representatives say the eatery will be closed until further notice.

Butterkrisp diner will be temporarily closed until further notice. 😢

Posted by Butter Krisp Diner on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
LCPD: Mother issued misdemeanor summons in child custody case involving missing 1-year-old
Heavy police presence near the intersection of Common and LaGrange Streets after neighbors...
Police: Two killed near intersection of Common and LaGrange
Sulphur woman dies following crash on Country Club Rd.
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting

Latest News

From the last supper, crucifixion, to eternal life- St. Henry Catholic Church volunteers...
St. Henry Catholic Church brings back Passion of Christ performance
Lake Charles Church vandalized prior to Easter services
Lake Charles Church vandalized prior to Easter services
Lake Charles charter students show off their STEM projects
Lake Charles charter students show off their STEM projects
From the last supper, crucifixion, to eternal life- St. Henry Catholic Church volunteers...
St. Henry Catholic Church brings back Passion of Christ performance
The windows and entryways are shattered and boarded up.
Church vandalized prior to Easter services