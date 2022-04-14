New charter school seeks state approval

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This week, the Calcasieu Parish School Board unanimously dismissed the application for a new charter school in Lake Charles.

Elite Charter Academy first presented their plans for a type one charter school to the school board June of last year, and now, they are taking their application to the state.

“Sometimes you are the change you want to see,” Banks said.

Bridging the gap in public schools. That’s what CEO of Elite Charter Academy, Cathy Banks said she and her team are set out to do by bringing another charter school to the lake area.

“It’s not a choice, it’s a necessity for low-income areas, because it’s a way for us to go to college and increase income,” Banks said. “It’s a way for us to change our lives all together,” Banks said.

After being denied by the school board twice, Banks said that is not stopping them from moving forward.

“We are meeting with the state in a couple of months and taking our Elite Charter Academy to state level to petition them for getting our school,” Banks said.

If approved, Banks said the academy would take on a holistic approach, offering kindergarten through second grade for the first year.

“You have emotional needs, social needs, you have the whole family needs,” Banks said. “We want to make sure that the parents are equipped, that every stake holder in the child’s life is equipped, the teachers and so on.”

Banks said she has made it her mission to offer more-hands on education.

“I want to make sure we can get all our kids in a place where they can succeed,” Banks said. “Success is the key for all the children, and that’s what we need to start looking at, not just making sure that they are gong to school, but also succeeding in school, as well.”

Banks said they will present their application to the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education in the near future.

