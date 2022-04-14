Advertisement

Namesake of Joe Miller Ballpark dies at 95

Joe Miller, the namesake of Joe Miller Ballpark at McNeese, died Tuesday at age 95.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Joe Miller, whose name is on both McNeese’s baseball and softball fields, died Tuesday at age 95.

A pillar in the Lake Area, Miller was one of McNeese athletics’ biggest supporters.

The lifelong Lake Charles resident was a Navy veteran, served on numerous boards and donated his time and financial support to McNeese sports.

Read his full obit HERE.

“Joe Miller was a legend,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter wrote on social media. “He was a sweetheart of a man and I think half the athletic complexes at McNeese have his name on them. He was one of Lake Charles’ most beloved sons. He made quite the lasting impact on this City. Becky and I offer our condolences and prayers to his friends and family.”

Miller, who was president of F. Miller and Sons Construction Co. for almost 50 years, donated $700,000 to McNeese baseball in 2015 - although that was not the total of his contributions to McNeese.

The next year, Cowboy Diamond was renamed Joe Miller Ballpark, and is now often affectionately called “The Jeaux.”

In 2018, McNeese’s softball field was named Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond.

Joe Miller Ballpark.
