Man dies when electrical pole falls on his truck

A man was killed when an electrical pole fell on his truck on Church Street Wednesday evening, authorities confirmed. After attending a meeting in the area, the man was sitting in his truck around 8 p.m. in the area of Church and Bilbo streets when the accident happened, according to Sgt. Scott Dougherty, with the Lake Charles Police Department. Dougherty said it’s believed that winds caused the pole to snap, however Entergy will do an independent investigation into what caused the pole to fail.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man was killed when an electrical pole fell on his truck on Church Street Wednesday evening, authorities confirmed.

After attending a meeting in the area, the man was sitting in his truck around 8 p.m. in the area of Church and Bilbo streets when the accident happened, according to Sgt. Scott Dougherty, with the Lake Charles Police Department.

Dougherty said it’s believed that winds caused the pole to snap, however Entergy will do an independent investigation into what caused the pole to fail.

Calcasieu Parish was one of several parishes placed under a tornado watch Wednesday evening.

Witnesses saw the incident, Dougherty said.

The family has been notified, he said.

Entergy spokesman Brandon Scardigli said he could not comment because it is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

