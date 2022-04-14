State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lafayette this morning that involves at least one Lafayette Police Department Officer.

Troopers say the shooting occurred on Paul Breaux Ave. around 2:30 a.m. today, April 14, 2022.

One person was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. No officers were hurt.

Troopers say more information will be released as their investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.