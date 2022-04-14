50/50 Thursdays
State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Lafayette

Louisiana State Police investigate officer invovled shooting in Lafayette
Louisiana State Police investigate officer invovled shooting in Lafayette(KATC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lafayette this morning that involves at least one Lafayette Police Department Officer.

Troopers say the shooting occurred on Paul Breaux Ave. around 2:30 a.m. today, April 14, 2022.

One person was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. No officers were hurt.

Troopers say more information will be released as their investigation continues.

