Law enforcement delivers hot meals home-bound to low income seniors

The Ward 3 Marshall partnered with state police, Sulphur Police, Westlake Police, the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office, Ward 4 Marshall and others in the community to deliver meals to seniors who are low-income and home-bound.

“It was really important to us to do it prior to Resurrection Sunday. We wanted to spread some love and joy prior to that. And we are servants so we plan on doing that today,” Monique Pitre with the Ward 3 Marshall’s Office said.

The meals were prepared early and ready just in time for lunch. It was an effort to feed nearly 400 people in need.

“it’s just a way to give back. We just love doing it,” Derek Senegal, Louisiana State Police Troop D, said.

The food for the hot meals was donated by Louisiana Seafood, Fat Boyz, and Cousin’s.

