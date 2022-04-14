Grandparents of murdered J.J. Vallow pleased his mother is found fit to stand trial

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In 2020, the search for two missing children—J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan ended with the gruesome discovery of their bodies buried on the property of their mother’s new husband in Idaho.

Lori Vallow had married Chad Daybell and soon after, both were charged with murdering the children. Former spouses of each also died under suspicious circumstances.

The case started when the Woodcocks, of Lake Charles, could not locate their seven year old grandson J.J. Vallow whose father, Charles Vallow had been shot to death in Arizona. The desperate search that spanned several states ultimately revealed they were victims of homicide. Though Lori was shielded from prosecution for a time, the Woodcocks always believed she’d eventually face trial.

Early on Lori Vallow Daybell was deemed not competent to stand trial and committed to a mental facility. However, this week the court declared she is mentally fit to stand trial.

The grandparents of J.J. Vallow, who began the search for the children in 2019 are elated their mother can now stand trial.

Recorded voices of their lost loves offer a moment of solace for Kay and Larry Woodcock. Charles was Kay’s brother and J.J.’s dad. J.J. was their cherished grandson.

“He was funny, he was lovable, he was my little man,” Larry said.

Many, including Charles, were concerned about Lori’s mental state given her bizarre doomsday religious beliefs. But the Woodcocks never believed she was mentally unfit to stand trial.

“She has learned to play the system and she has snubbed judge’s orders all the way down the road,” Kay said.

“We never believed that she was incompetent. It’s a charade,” Larry said.

This week, the woman some call the “doomsday mom” was declared fit to stand trial, and the Woodcocks plan to be in court every step of the way.

“I want them to know that I’m there, that Kay’s there. Our family is there. And whoever attends this we’re going to be in unity,” Larry said.

Larry and Kay have their beliefs about the killings of Charles, J.J. And Tylee Ryan.

“It was only based on two things-- lust and money,” Larry said.

Though Charles had changed his life insurance beneficiary from Lori to Kay, they say they would have given Lori all the money if they could just have had J.J.

“Here’s the check. Here’s Charles’ insurance check. Bring us J.J.,” Larry said, imagining how it might have gone.

“I’m always going to have a huge, huge hole in my heart,” Kay said.

As the Woodcocks struggle to adapt to the loss they continue to seek justice for J.J., Tylee, Charles, and Tammy Daybell.

Idaho is seeking the death penalty for Chad Daybell. No word from the state yet on Lori.

“As long as they get put in prison that’s all we care about, or put to death. I would rather they be in prison for life, but we’ll take what we get,” Kay said.

“If they have to wake up every morning and go to bed every night wondering who’s going to put a shank in them, or who’s going to whip them, or who’s going to poison them or strangle them, okay. I can live with that,” Larry said.

Lori Vallow Daybell is to be arraigned Tuesday in Court in Idaho and the Woodcocks plan to be there.

The trial is set for January 9th.

